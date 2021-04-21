April 21, 2021
The guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd has made waves across the United States, with President Joe Biden welcoming the jury’s decision as bringing in a new era of justice for Black Americans and accountability for the country’s police and justice systems.
The jury’s swift verdict set off jubilation mixed with sorrow across the city of Minneapolis and around the nation. Biden said the conviction of Chauvin “can be a giant step forward” for the nation’s fight against systemic racism. But he declared that “it’s not enough.”
Also this morning:
- Biden hits latest vaccine milestone
- Man bitten by rattlesnake while trying to move it with barbeque tongs
ANDREW MELDRUM
Africa News Editor
The Associated Press
Johannesburg
The Rundown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd ended swiftly: barely more than a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty — and Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades when he is sentenced in about two months a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. The verdict set off jubilation mixed with sorrow across the city and around the nation. Hundreds of people poured into the streets of Minneapolis, some running through traffic with banners. Drivers blared their horns in celebration….Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — When the verdicts came in — Guilty, Guilty, Guilty — Lucia Edmonds let out the breath she hadn’t even realized she’d been holding. The relief that the 91-year-old Black woman felt flooding over her when white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for killing George Floyd was hard-earned, coming after a lifetime of seeing other cases end differently. “I was prepared for the fact that it might not be a guilty verdict because it’s happened so many times before,” the Washington, D.C., resident said. She recalled the shock of the Rodney King case nearly three decades ago when four Los Angeles officers were acquitted of beating King, a Black motorist. …Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Relief, even if fleeting and momentary, is a feeling that Black Americans have rarely known in America: From slavery to Jim Crow segregation to enduring punishments for living while Black, a breath of fresh air untainted by oppression has long been hard to come by. Nonetheless, the conviction of ex-cop Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd nearly a year ago allowed many across this city and the nation to exhale pent up anxiety — and to inhale a sense of hope. But what might they feel hope for? …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the nation in the fight against systemic racism. But he declared that “it’s not enough.” Biden spoke Tuesday from the White House hours after the verdict alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair saying the country’s work is far from finished with the verdict. “We can’t stop here,” Biden declared. …Read More
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon, according to newspaper reports, just as the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial was being announced. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side, The Columbus Dispatch reported . Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m., the newspaper reported. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the Dispatch. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives as lockdowns have been placed in Delhi and…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is set to meet President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, as the Wh…Read More
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reached a tentative climate deal that should make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050, with member states and parliament agreein…Read More
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man is recovering after he was bitten by a rattlesnake when he tried to pick up the poisonous reptile using barbecue tongs, au…Read More