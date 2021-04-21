The guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd has made waves across the United States, with President Joe Biden welcoming the jury’s decision as bringing in a new era of justice for Black Americans and accountability for the country’s police and justice systems.

The jury’s swift verdict set off jubilation mixed with sorrow across the city of Minneapolis and around the nation. Biden said the conviction of Chauvin “can be a giant step forward” for the nation’s fight against systemic racism. But he declared that “it’s not enough.”