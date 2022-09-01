WORLD VIEW: China Rejects US Rights Report, Trump & Law Breaking, US Gun Violence, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: China Rejects US Rights Report, Trump & Law Breaking, US Gun Violence, More By . - September 1, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesChina rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in XinjiangBEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly…Read MoreObstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probeWASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI investigation into top-secret government information discovered at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the…Read MoreHistory’s bookends: Putin reversed many Gorbachev reformsNEW YORK (AP) — One stood for freedom, openness, peace and closer ties with the outside world. The other is jailing critics,…Read MoreEditor SelectionsAP-NORC poll: 2 in 10 report experience with gun violenceDETROIT (AP) — About 2 in 10 U.S. adults say they or someone close to them has had a personal experience with gun violence,…Read MoreHezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemiesBEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed…Read MoreChina locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreakBEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in…Read MoreCross SectionIt’s back to school in Ukraine — but far from normalMYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — The first day of school in Ukraine on Thursday won’t include children sharing memories of…Read MoreTech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone…Read MoreWatering while Black: anatomy of a pastor’s Alabama arrestCHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — Michael Jennings wasn’t breaking any laws or doing anything that was obviously suspicious; the Black…Read More - Advertisement -