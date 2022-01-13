AP Morning Wire
The Associated PrecHINA
The Rundown
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant….Read More
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, with the tennis star still awaiting a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vac…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former Pre…Read More
PARIS (AP) — Less than two weeks after the winter term started, French teachers are already exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, French teachers are walking out in a nationwide strike organized by teacher’s…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Roe v. Wade facing its strongest threat in decades , a new poll finds Democrats increasingly view protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Strip has few jobs, little electricity and almost no natural resources. But after four bruising wars with Israel in just over a decade,…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join for six years, The Associated Pres…Read More
WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Maine’s famous rotating ice disk is back. The disk has begun to form in the Presumpscot River, where it partially formed in 2020 but failed to draw…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday that he a…Read More