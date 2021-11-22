Nov 22, 2021
- Horror in suburban Milwaukee as an SUV plows through a Christmas parade, killing at least 5 and injuring 40
- Austria goes into nationwide lockdown to curb rising COVID-19 infections
- Asian nations’ vaccination campaigns speed past the U.S., many European nations
- Two of 17 kidnapped missionaries in Haiti released
- Sailboats ferry migrants to Italy from Turkey in new tactic.
- Middle-class Afghans slide into poverty amid job losses
- Chinese tennis star’s IOC interview over sexual assault allegations raises more questions
- Closing arguments expected in the murder trial of 3 men in Ahmaud Arbery killing
- Democratic plan for methane emissions fee clears key hurdle, strong opposition ahead
The Rundown
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee while spectators watched in…Read More
VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. The lockdown in the Alpine nation comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and some hospitals have…Read More
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, lines stretched down entire streets and people left their shoes out to save their places as they sheltered from the sun. …Read More
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced. …Read More
ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — When the Taliban took Kabul in August, Zakia was six months pregnant and in her first year of university while her husband, Hamid, was working as an auditor. They decided to flee, and along with five relatives, began a t…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Not long ago, Ferishta Salihi and her family had enough for a decent life. Her husband was working and earned a good salary. She could send severa…Read More
Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The IOC…Read More
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and ga…Read More