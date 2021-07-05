- Rescuers resume the search for victims at the collapsed Florida condo
- Teen volleyball star rescued with her mother from collapsed Florida condo
- Rescue workers in Japan look for 20 missing after sea resort mudslide
- Tropical storm Elsa hits Cuba
- Malaysians struggle amid tightened COVID-19 lockdown
- Ransomware criminals target the cyber insurance industry
- Pope convalesces after intestinal surgery
- Pandemic and financial crisis-hit Lebanon hope for an economic rebound
- Airline delays hint at tough summer for U.S. travelers.
The Rundown
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the building’s remains in a plume of dust….Read More
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When 16-year-old rising volleyball star Deven Gonzalez was pulled from the rubble of her Miami condo building, her initial reaction amid the shock was to tell firefighters that she had to compete in a major tournament in…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for at least 20 people missing since a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town and killed at least three people. …Read More
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba’s southern coast early Monday, and forecasters said it could make landfall on the island’s central shore by midafternoon. By Sunday, Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people as a precaution agai…Read More
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash and encouragement. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
BOSTON (AP) — In the past few weeks, ransomware criminals claimed as trophies at least three North American insurance brokerages that offer policies to help others survive th…Read More
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was spending his first morning convalescing on Monday in a Rome hospital following intestinal surgery. The Vatican has given scant details about the…Read More
NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the dat…Read More
This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers. Southwest Airlines customers have struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled flig…Read More