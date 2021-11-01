Nov. 1, 2021
- The global death toll from COVID-19 passed 5 million Monday, less than two years into the crisis that has devastated poor nations and humbled wealthy countries.
- In the Scottish city of Glasgow, world leaders are outlining their commitments to tackle global warming at a United Nations climate summit. Underscoring the challenges the summit faces,
- The AP looks at a town in eastern India to focus on why it is so hard to say goodbye to coal.
- In the World Series the Houston Astros have cut the Atlanta Braves’ lead to 3-2
- The U.S. Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
- In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors clash with Taliban.
- Ugandan kids lose hope and education amid COVID-19 pandemic.WORLDF
MIKE CORDER
The Hague, Netherlands
The Associated Press
Advancing the Power of Facts
The Rundown
The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems….Read More
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — It’s time for more than 130 world leaders to feel the heat . Over 130 heads of state will traipse to the podium Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland …Read More
DHANBAD, India (AP) — Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe. Every day, he straps half a dozen sacks of coal pilfered from mines — up to …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. The justices are hearing argument…Read More
ATLANTA (AP) — Just in time, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros broke out the bats. Because if they had waited any longer, this World Series would’ve been over. Staggered by Adam Duvall’s grand slam in the f…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of the doctor…Read More
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set for a final day of campaigning at a frenetic pace ahead of Tuesday’s finale in the compe…Read More
BUSIA, Uganda (AP) — Dressed in his school uniform, Mathias Okwako jumped into the mud and started his daily search for gold, a commodity that may be closer to his grasp th…Read More
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 month…Read More