July 26, 2021
- Without health insurance, many Indians drown in debt as COVID-19 treatment costs pile up.
- Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is heading in the “wrong direction” as a COVID-19 surge is fueled by unvaccinated people and the delta variant.
- The U.S. wins gold in the men’s 4X100-meter freestyle swimming relay at the Tokyo Olympics,
- While a Canadian women’s soccer team player becomes the first openly transgender athlete to compete in Tokyo.
- Some French health care workers resist mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Homeschooling surges in the U.S. amid the pandemic.
- AP offers an inside look into a sophisticated ransomware attack in Texas.
- China blames the U.S. of trying to “contain and suppress” its development.
- Drug cartel violence pushes a Mexican state’s murder rate to the country’s top spot
- And a trial opens into the Vatican’s financial scandal that’s rocking the Papacy itself.
The Rundown
NEW DELHI (AP) — As coronavirus cases ravaged India this spring, Anil Sharma visited his 24-year-old son Saurav at a private hospital in northwest New Delhi every day for more than two months. In May, as India's new COVID-19 cases broke global…
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation's top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.
TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel got started on his quest for six gold medals in swimming, while Katie Ledecky found herself in a very unusual position. Second place. Dressel led off a U.S.
PARIS (AP) — While most French health care workers are vaccinated against the virus, a small but vocal minority is holding out. With infections exploding, a new law requiring them to get the shots is exposing the divide.
DALLAS (AP) — It was the start of a steamy Friday two Augusts ago when Jason Whisler settled in for a working breakfast at the Coffee Ranch restaurant in the Texas Panhandle city of Borger. The most pressing agenda item for city officials that…
OTHER TOP STORIES
Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They're now opting to homeschool t…
TIANJIN, China (AP) — America's No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the countries on Monday with two top Foreign Ministry officials…
VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. Some 200 armed men had just looted a gas station,…
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A cardinal who allegedly induced an underling to lie to prosecutors. Brokers and lawyers who pulled a fast one over the Vatican No. 2 to get him to approve…