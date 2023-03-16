WORLD VIEW: Credit Suisse’s Shares Soared 30% with News of Massiive Loan, US & China Vie for Mideast Influence, China Won’t Sell TikTok, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Credit Suisse’s Shares Soared 30% with News of Massiive Loan, US & China Vie for Mideast Influence, China Won’t Sell TikTok, More By . - March 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireCredit Suisse shares soar after central bank aid announcedGENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse’s shares soared 30% on Thursday after it announced it will move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly $54 billion from the Swiss…Read MoreJapan, South Korea move forward on trade issue before summitTOKYO (AP) — Japan and South Korea agreed on steps to resolve a trade dispute hours before a highly anticipated summit began Thursday, a…Read MoreWith Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in MideastWASHINGTON (AP) — In a matter of days, Saudi Arabia carried out blockbuster agreements with the world’s two leading powers, signing a…Read MoreLong-used US abortion pill under threat in Texas lawsuitAMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas raised questions Wednesday about a Christian group’s effort to overturn the decades-old U.S….Read MoreTikTok dismisses calls for Chinese owners to sell stakesWASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok was dismissive Wednesday of reports that the Biden administration was calling for its Chinese owners to sell their…Read MoreMajor oil project approval intensifies Alaska Natives’ riftANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval this week of the biggest oil drilling project in Alaska in decades promises to…Read MoreTrending Now‘Star Trek’, swear words and TV characters’ changing moresThe conversation about the use of profanity on television illustrates the journey that is undertaken when fictional characters journey from…Read MoreMets’ Díaz hurts knee as Puerto Rico tops Dominicans in WBCTOKYO (AP) — New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz injured his right knee celebrating a win Wednesday night that advanced Puerto Rico in the…Read MoreArizona State races to early lead, beats Nevada 98-73DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four…Read More - Advertisement -