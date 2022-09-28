WORLD VIEW: Cuba Smashed, Florida Next for Ian; Russia Ready to Annex East Ukraine, China-Japan Relations, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Cuba Smashed, Florida Next for Ian; Russia Ready to Annex East Ukraine, China-Japan Relations, More By . - September 28, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesCuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power gridHAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when…Read MoreEuropean Union vows retaliation if energy network attackedBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of…Read MoreIan powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears FloridaST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches…Read MoreEditor SelectionsRussia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcryKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there…Read MoreChurches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reportingIt was a frigid Sunday evening at the Catholic Newman Center in Salt Lake City when the priest warned parishioners who had…Read MoreCross Section Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane IanST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in…Read MoreTiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery ‘hybrid’ plantPORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and…Read MoreEXPLAINER: What’s behind strained China-Japan relationsTOKYO (AP) — Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn’t much…Read MoreIran’s anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistanceA young woman climbs to the top of a car in the middle of Mashhad, a conservative Iranian city famed for its Islamic shrines. She…Read More - Advertisement -