WORLD VIEW: Deadly Afghanistan Bombing, Bangladesh Floods, Ukraine-UN Chief in Talks, Social Media Gears Up for US Polls, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Deadly Afghanistan Bombing, Bangladesh Floods, Ukraine-UN Chief in Talks, Social Media Gears Up for US Polls, More By . - August 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - View in Browser August 18, 2022Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening…Read MoreClimate migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to fleeBHOLA, Bangladesh (AP) — When the Mehgna River swallowed Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum’s tin-roofed…Read MoreEditor SelectionsUS to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills militaryHUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a wide-ranging trade…Read MoreMedia to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavitWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for many of the nation’s largest media companies will try to…Read MoreZelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief and Turkish leaderLVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use…Read MoreCross SectionGas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electricPONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Thundering gas-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture,…Read MoreGiant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge mealsNEW YORK (AP) — Today’s sharks have nothing on their ancient cousins. A giant shark that roamed the…Read MoreU.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companiesSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans for…Read More - Advertisement -