WORLD VIEW: Deadly Ukraine Rus Rocket Attack, Plot Thickens at Fox News, America’s Lower College Admissions, More

Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across UkraineKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed "a massive rocket attack" that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president…Read MoreBiden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOPWASHINGTON (AP) — With the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday will make his opening offer in a high-stakes…Read MoreCourt records show political pressure behind Fox programmingNEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News' top executives sometimes were actively involved in…Read MoreSenate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fallWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping at a local hotel on Wednesday evening, a…Read MoreJaded with education, more Americans are skipping collegeJACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Americans who came of age during the pandemic have opted not to go to college. Many have…Read MoreGeorgia withdraws foreign agent bill after days of protestsTBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia's ruling party said Thursday it is withdrawing a draft law from the parliament criticized as potentially…Read MoreTiger Woods' girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golferSTUART, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods' girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the…Read MoreHarry & Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal titleLONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in…Read MoreShohei Ohtani and Japan: It's much more than just baseballTOKYO (AP) — He'd paid about $80 for his ticket. He wore a Japan cap above a blue Los Angeles Angels jersey. And as he enthused about the…Read More