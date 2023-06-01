WORLD VIEW: Deal Made on US Debt, Ukraine War Latest, Zalensky at NATO Meet, Will Putin Attend South Africa Parlez?, More

In a sign of confidence that the worst of Sri Lanka’s financial crisis is over, its central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates , signaling a change of course to fuel a rebound in the economy. Inflation, which hit a record high of around 70% in September, is coming down , government revenues are looking up and pressure on the country’s balance of payments is easing.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk departed Shanghai, wrapping up a two-day trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials including the highest-ranking vice premier, Ding Xuexiang. This marks the first time that Ding is known to have had a one-on-one meeting with a foreign CEO.

Nvidia, a major supplier of chips and computing systems for artificial intelligence, feels "perfectly safe" about relying so much on chip powerhouse Taiwan for manufacturing, its chief executive Jensen Huang said. Some companies have expressed concerns about potential risks to business given heightened military threats by China.

