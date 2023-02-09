World View: Death Toll in Turkey, Syria Earthquake Surpasses 17,000, Zelenskyy Pleads for Jets, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWorld View: Death Toll in Turkey, Syria Earthquake Surpasses 17,000, Zelenskyy Pleads for Jets, More By . - February 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP Morning WireAdvancing the Power of FactsDeath toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises, hope fadesGAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people…Read MoreZelenskyy addresses EU Parliament as he seeks more weaponsBRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed the European Parliament as he seeks more military aid, saying…Read MoreTyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to himMEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being…Read MoreFocused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held FloridaWASHINGTON (AP) — With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden on Thursday ventures to Florida, a state defined by its growing…Read MoreThousands of kids are missing from school. Where did they go?Hundreds of thousands of students who have dropped off public school rolls since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are unaccounted for. An…Read MoreKim Jong Un shows off daughter, missiles at N. Korean paradeSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took center stage at a huge military parade, fueling…Read MoreTrending NowSen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheadedWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized…Read MoreAir near Ohio derailment safe for residents to return homeEAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed…Read MoreReports: Suns get All-Star Kevin Durant in trade with NetsPHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster on Wednesday, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets,…Read More - Advertisement -