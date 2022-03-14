World View: Deaths as Rus Bomb Maternity Hosp, Putin Seeks China Supplies, Omicron Surge in China,Tom Brady Back, More

March 14, 2022

Today’s Headlines

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has…Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its…Read More

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19…Read More

Editor Selections

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin…Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam…Read More

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is exploring ways to avoid a major disruption in its supply of Russian-made…Read More

Cross Section

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the…Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” easily remained the No….Read More

Any hoops fan hungering for a return to normal this March might have looked at the bracket when it…Read More

