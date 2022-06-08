WORLD VIEW: Deaths in Somalia Famine, Russia Near Donbas Capture, 17 Dead in Iran Train Derailment, More

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Now she cradles her…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was…Read More
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97% of one of…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the WNBA star’s case is tangled up with that of a lesser-known American also imprisoned in…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders, reflecting its emergence as a top foreign policy issue amid red-carpet drama over who comes and who…Read More
The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Ut’s camera — and into history. Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago — on…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — There is only one person who, in the middle of a massive dystopic dinosaur movie, can utter a line like “That’s bananas” with just the right timing and inflection. For almost three…Read More