WORLD VIEW: Delay in $1.9B Powerball Draw, US MidTerm Elections, Trump’s Plans, N. Korea Denies Arming Russia, More

Today's HeadlinesPowerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawingDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security…Read MoreElection 2022: GOP predicting wins, Dems brace for setbacksWASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions…Read MoreWorld markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation dataTOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that…Read MoreEditor SelectionsTrump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a "big announcement" next week in Florida as he…Read MoreN. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for…Read MoreLeaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talksSHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this…Read MoreCross SectionChris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazineLOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Evans may have put down Captain America's shield but he's got a new badge of honor: he's been named…Read MoreItalian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with designMILAN (AP) — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is…Read MoreDrake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight winNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third…Read More