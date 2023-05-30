WORLD VIEW: Drones Hit Moscow, Nato Under Attack on Kosovo, COVID Origin, More

US NEWS “I actually like Ron DeSantis a lot,” Hillary Clinton reveals in a surprise online endorsement video. “He’s just the kind of guy this country needs, and I really mean that.” Welcome to America’s 2024 presidential race, where reality is up for grabs.

Are the rapidly expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence on a collision course with politics? Reuters World News podcast looks into how AI could influence voters.

looks into how AI could influence voters. A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said they would oppose a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, in a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path through Congress before the US runs out of money next week.