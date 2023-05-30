WORLD VIEW: Drones Hit Moscow, Nato Under Attack on Kosovo, COVID Origin, More

- Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing minor damage and forcing some people to evacuate their homes, Russian officials said. Moscow launched another wave of flying bombs on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killing one person. Here’s all you need to know about the drone attacks on Moscow.
- Around 25 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters, while Serbia’s president put the army on the highest level of combat alert. KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission to Kosovo, condemned the violence.
- US President Joe Biden said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a call repeated Ankara’s desire to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US. Biden told him Washington wanted Ankara to drop its objection to Sweden’s joining NATO.
- India’s monsoon rains advanced into some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal after stalling for the past 11 days at a far-flung island, the weather department said. The monsoon, the lifeblood of the country’s $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain that India needs.
- There used to be one family in Fanna Hamit’s compound, now there are 11 families struggling to get by selling roasted crickets after she took in relatives fleeing the conflict in Sudan. They are among 90,000 people who have escaped to Chad since fighting broke out in Sudan in mid-April.