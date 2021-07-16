Jul 16, 2021
The Associated Press
The Rundown
BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 on Friday, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for. Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week’s assassination of that country’s president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the a…Read More
BAGHDAD (AP) — No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-1…Read More
LONDON (AP) — For many, it’s a common courtesy or a sensible precaution. For others, it’s an imposition, a daily irritation. The face mask — a highly charged source of debate, confusion and anger around the world during the coronavirus pandemic — …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he wouldn’t have used the military to illegally seize control of the government after his election loss. But he suggested that if he had tried to carry out a coup, it wouldn…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for what is likely to be her last official visit and one to which she’s brin…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Net…Read More
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft said Thursday it has blocked tools developed by an Israeli hacker-for-hire company that were used to spy on more than 100 people around the wo…Read More
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82. Blue…Read More