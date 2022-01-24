- NATO is putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe as Russia continues its troop buildup near Ukraine.
- The U.S. State Department has ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.
- And for a deeper understanding of the crisis over Ukraine, an analysis by John Daniszewski, an AP vice president and expert on Eastern Europe, explains how it’s nothing less than a showdown of two world views that could upend Europe.
- The crisis, Daniszewski writes, carries echoes of the Cold War and resurrects an idea left over from the 1945 Yalta Conference: that the West should respect a Russian sphere of influence in Central and Eastern Europe.
- Trial set to begin for three former cops charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights
- As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse
- Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
Vanessa Gera
Warsaw Correspondent
The Associated Press
The Rundown
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine on Monday, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia’s neighbor or send his…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — The crisis in Ukraine is hardly going away — a showdown of two world views that could upend Europe. It carries echoes of the Cold War and resurrects an idea left over from the 1945 Yalta Conference: that the West should respect a Ru…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. The department told the dependents of staffers at the U…Read More
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights as Derek Chauvin pinned the Black man’s neck to the street is expected to begin Monday with opening statemen…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats braced for disaster when state legislatures began redrawing congressional maps, fearing that Republican dominance of statehouses would tilt power awa…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have lifted a monthlong pandemic lockdown on the northern Chinese city of Xi’an and its 13 million residents. The announcement Monday followed the …Read More
People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the viru…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. He died …Read More