Dec. 20, 2021
- The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, says as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.
- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.
- And in Chile, former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election.
Andrew Meldrum, Africa News Editor
The Associated Press
The Rundown
OTHER TOP STORIES
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has told a Singapore newspaper that she never said she wrote of having been sexually assaulted, despite a November social …Read More
WESTERSTEDE, Germany (AP) — As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Wes…Read More
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Each month, hundreds of trucks heavy with fuel, cement and other goods cross a plowed no man’s land between Egypt and the Gaza Strip — and Hama…Read More
In the darkest days of the year, in a very dark time, there is a longing for illumination. And so, all around the world, the holiday lights go on — some of them humble,…Read More