Alternate text

March 02, 2022

Today’s Headlines

I'm an image

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader decried Russia’s escalation of attacks on crowded urban areas as a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that…Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his…Read More

I'm an image

MOSCOW (AP) — As Russia’s top diplomat during the invasion of Ukraine , Foreign Minister Sergey…Read More

I'm an image

For more of today’s news, go to APNews.com >>

Editor Selections

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in…Read More

I'm an image

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In a makeshift maternity ward in the basement of a Ukrainian hospital, new…Read More

I'm an image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the ferocious financial backlash it’s unleashed are…Read More

I'm an image

Cross Section

NEW YORK (AP) — Until a year ago, Stephana Ferrell’s political activism was limited to the…Read More

I'm an image

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thick black smoke billowed across the grounds of New Zealand’s…Read More

I'm an image

Although Africa has contributed relatively little to the planet’s greenhouse gas emissions, the…Read More

I'm an image

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR