WORLD VIEW: Fla. Governor-Will he stay or will he go?, Iraq peaceful, 60 Migrants die in Sea, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Fla. Governor-Will he stay or will he go?, Iraq peaceful, 60 Migrants die in Sea, More By . - February 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireAdvancing the Power of FactsDeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own termsNEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential contenders typically fight for prime speaking slots at the Conservative Political Action Conference. But as conservative activists…Read MoreIraqi president says country now peaceful, life is returningBAGHDAD (AP) — Nearly 20 years after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein by U.S.-led forces, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid wants the world…Read MoreRescuers find 60th body off Italy after migrant shipwreckSTECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews searched by sea and air Monday for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck…Read MoreMemories of Wounded Knee reflect mixed legacy after 50 yearsMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tensions that had been smoldering on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota flared up 50 years ago Monday, when…Read MoreSurvey: Business economists push back US recession forecastsWASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously…Read More‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim futureJOSHIMATH, India (AP) — For months, residents in India’s Joshimath feared the earth would swallow their holy town. Now they are worried…Read MoreTrending NowSlain Hong Kong model’s in-laws, ex-husband appear in courtHONG KONG (AP) — The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model and influencer appeared in court Monday on a joint murder…Read MoreDilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarksDilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor…Read More‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG AwardsThe unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even…Read More - Advertisement -