April 19, 2021
Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments. We have a timeline of key events since Floyd’s arrest and death.
Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders are pressing President Joe Biden on emissions targets.
And French ICU staff are battling to keep COVID-19 patients off mechanical ventilators if possible.
Also this morning:
- Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas.
- Joy, tears as Australia-New Zealand travel bubble opens.
- European soccer in turmoil over top clubs’ Super League plan.
MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Hague, Netherlands
The Rundown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill……Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis: May 25 — Minneapolis police officers respond to a… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday, he faces a vexing task: how to put forward a nonbinding but symbolic goal to reduce greenhouse gas… …Read More
ROUEN, France (AP) — Slowly suffocating in a French intensive care ward, Patrick Aricique feared he would die from his diseased lungs that felt “completely burned from the inside, burned like th…Read More
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elation marked the opening Monday of a long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian state penitentiary service said Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the thi…Read More
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has …Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi was being put under a weeklong lockdown Monday night as an explosive surge in coronavirus cases pushed the India’s capital’s health system to its…Read More
LONDON (AP) — The 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have told the leaders FIFA and UEFA that legal action is already being pursued to stop them from action intended…Read More