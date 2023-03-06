WORLD VIEW: Fox News Libel Case, Japan-S. Korea To Improve Ties, Iran Leader Blasts Girl Poisonings, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Fox News Libel Case, Japan-S. Korea To Improve Ties, Iran Leader Blasts Girl Poisonings, More By . - March 6, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireFox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foesNEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is on an unlikely collision course with two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination over the rights of journalists. In defending…Read MoreBiden reelection bid faces resistance from some DemocratsLACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with President Joe Biden for undermining their state’s status as home to the…Read MoreIn liberated Ukraine city, civilians still pay price of warIZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — In this war-scarred city in Ukraine’s northeast, residents scrutinize every step for land mines. Behind closed doors,…Read MoreNew plan pushes end to S. Korea-Japan forced labor disputesSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea took a step toward improving ties with historical rival Japan by announcing a plan Monday to raise…Read MoreIran’s top leader says suspected poisonings ‘unforgivable’DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls’ schools are proven…Read MoreLebanon adopts ‘dollarization’ as currency, economy crumbleBEIRUT (AP) — As Lebanon’s local currency continues to plummet on the black market following an official devaluation of 90%, the country’s…Read MoreTrending NowNetflix making live-action ‘One Piece’ from popular mangaTOKYO (AP) — Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome…Read MoreAmitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in IndiaMUMBAI, India (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan said he was injured while shooting a film in southern India and is recovering at home. The 80-year-old…Read MoreLiverpool’s 7-0 dream win is Man United’s worst nightmareLIVERPOOL, England (AP) — For Liverpool, it was the wildest of dreams. For Manchester United, the worst nightmare after such a promising…Read More New plan pushes end to S. Korea-Japan forced labor disputesSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea took a step toward improving ties with historical rival Japan by announcing a plan Monday to raise…Read MoreIran’s top leader says suspected poisonings ‘unforgivable’DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls’ schools are proven…Read MoreTrending NowNetflix making live-action ‘One Piece’ from popular mangaTOKYO (AP) — Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome…Read MoreAmitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in IndiaMUMBAI, India (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan said he was injured while shooting a film in southern India and is recovering at home. The 80-year-old…Read MoreLiverpool’s 7-0 dream win is Man United’s worst nightmareLIVERPOOL, England (AP) — For Liverpool, it was the wildest of dreams. For Manchester United, the worst nightmare after such a promising…Read More Lebanon adopts ‘dollarization’ as currency, economy crumbleBEIRUT (AP) — As Lebanon’s local currency continues to plummet on the black market following an official devaluation of 90%, the country’s…Read More - Advertisement -