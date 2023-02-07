WORLD VIEW: Frantic search in Turkey, Syria after quake kills thousands

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Frantic search in Turkey, Syria after quake kills thousands By . - February 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivorsADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that…Read MoreBiden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union addressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy…Read MoreArkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttalLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to…Read More‘Deadly brew’: Amid soaring crime, Memphis cops lowered barMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Beyond the beating, kicking, cursing and pepper spraying, the video of Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest at the hands of…Read MoreBalloon bursts hopes for end to spiraling US-China tensionsWASHINGTON (AP) — Monday was supposed to be a day of modest hope in the U.S.-China relationship. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going…Read MoreSteady rains set off mudslides that kill at least 36 in PeruLIMA, Peru (AP) — Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least…Read MoreTrending NowCrews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in OhioEAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding…Read MoreBoeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of…Read MoreLucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prizeDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball…Read More - Advertisement -