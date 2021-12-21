People queue to be tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly U.S. The Biden administration will open federal COVID-19 testing sites in New York City this week and buy 500 million at-home rapid tests that Americans can order online for free starting in January as it tries to tackle the Omicron variant sweeping the country.

Texas’ Harris County reported its first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 vaa man who was unvaccinated, the county health department said.

The National Hockey League and its players’ body have agreed to begin their holiday break after Tuesday’s matches, they said in a joint statement. The regular season schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27.

The Pentagon stopped short of creating a list of extremist groups that military members cannot join and declined to say explicitly whether refusing to view President Joe Biden as America’s legitimate leader was a violation of policy.

A Washington state man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol received a sentence of almost four years in prison, one of the longest yet for a Jan. 6 defendant.

Jurors retired for the evening after starting deliberations in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.