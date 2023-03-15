WORLD VIEW FROM REUTERS: Euro Banks Tumble, Rus Downs US Drone in Black Sea, Protest Over New Alaska Oil Site, More

Renewed unease gripped world markets as news that Credit Suisse’s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance sent its shares and broader European shares sliding once more.

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to announce the government's budget and reveal how he will try to speed up the world's sixth-biggest economy after the shocks of Brexit, a heavy COVID-19 hit and double-digit inflation left it lagging behind its peers. He is likely to take a conservative approach, writes Francesco Guerrera.

European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters. Investors had begun to doubt the ECB's commitment to another big rate hike after the collapse of SVB.

China's economic activity picked up in the first two months of 2023 as consumption and infrastructure investment drove recovery from pandemic disruption, despite challenges of weak global demand and a persistent downturn in the property sector.

OpenAI said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for human-like technology to proliferate and more competition between its backer Microsoft Corp and Alphabet's Google.