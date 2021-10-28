Activists symbolically set George Square on fire with an art installation of faux flames and smoke ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

U.S.

President Joe Biden wants to show the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that the United States is back in the fight against global warming. But continued haggling in Congress over legislation to advance his climate goals threatens to undermine that message on the world stage.

Senior Democrats in the U.S. Congress are at odds over a proposal to tax billionaires’ assets to help pay for Biden’s social and climate-change agenda, leaving it unclear if the idea has enough support to become law. We explain the likely legal challenges.

Senate Democrats struggled to keep paid family leave in Biden’s emerging social and climate-change legislation, saying negotiations would continue despite media reports the benefit could be axed from the bill.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei paid Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta $1 million to lobby the Biden administration on its behalf, double what the lobbyist has revealed publicly, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A .45-caliber Colt revolver used on the set of the film ‘Rust’ was not thoroughly checked before being given to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired a live lead bullet in an accidental fatal shooting last week in New Mexico, according to officials and a new court filing. So who faces legal liability?