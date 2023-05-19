WORLD VIEW: G7 leaders step up sanctions on Russia, Syria’s Assad ends his regional isolation, stocks rise on US debt ceiling hope, More

There’s no shortage of events, data and high drama for markets in the days ahead.

Wrangling over the debt ceiling in Washington continues, Greek voters head to the polls and data from the United States to China and Europe could show just how quickly inflation and economic growth are easing. Critical US inflation data will allow investors to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will be able to pause its interest rate hiking cycle, as many on Wall Street expect.

Politicians vying for votes in Greece's election on Sunday have turned to YouTube and TikTok to win over a younger generation who have long felt that years of crises have cost them their youth. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is likely to file paperwork declaring his candidacy for the US presidency on Thursday. DeSantis has been locked in an increasingly acrimonious battle with Disney, which yesterday canceled plans to build a $1 billion campus in Florida.