WORLD VIEW: G7 leaders step up sanctions on Russia, Syria’s Assad ends his regional isolation, stocks rise on US debt ceiling hope, More

- Leaders of the world’s richest democracies agreed to stiffen sanctions against Russia and pledged financial support for Ukraine as its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, prepared to join them in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
- Zelenskiy landed in Saudi Arabia today to attend an Arab League summit ahead of his trip to the G7 meeting.
- Russia launched a new wave of overnight air strikes on Ukraine, setting ablaze several buildings in Zelenskiy’s hometown.
- Ukraine said Russian forces were trying to recapture land they had lost around the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but that Ukrainian troops were repelling the attacks.
- Russian military forces have been enhancing defensive positions in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in recent weeks, witnesses said, ahead of an expected counteroffensive in the region.
- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab summit where he will rub shoulders with leaders who shunned him for years, in a major policy shift. But there will be a price to pay for re-engagement, as today’s Reuters World News podcast explains.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled a grand plan for Central Asia’s development, from building infrastructure to boosting trade, taking on a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence.
- Pakistani police plan to search the Lahore home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a provincial government official said, an operation that could trigger more violence as the country grapples with political and economic instability.
- Heavy air strikes pounded southern areas of Sudan’s capital as clashes flared near a military camp, witnesses said, in fighting that has displaced more than 1 million people and left residents of Khartoum struggling to survive.
- Mexican authorities canceled in-person classes for more than 100,000 students in multiple towns clustered around one of the country’s most active volcanoes as its fiery activity intensified in recent days, raising health concerns.