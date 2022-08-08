WORLD VIEW: Gaza Cease-fire, China-Taiwan, Crime Up-Cop Numbers Down, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Gaza Cease-fire, China-Taiwan, Crime Up-Cop Numbers Down, More By . - August 8, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesFragile cease-fire between Israel, Gaza militants holdingGAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held into Monday morning — a sign…Read MoreChina extends threatening military exercises against TaiwanBEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan…Read MoreSenate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for BidenWASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a…Read MoreEditor SelectionsAs summer wanes, water crisis looms for east Ukrainian citySLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The echo of artillery shells thundering in the distance mingles with the…Read MoreOne year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward ChinaWASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism…Read More‘We’re triaging’: Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home…Read MoreCross SectionBrad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30.1MNEW YORK (AP) — The stylized action romp “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a $30.1…Read More1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi…Read MoreKim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham ChampionshipGREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the…Read More< Top Trending | APNews.com > - Advertisement -