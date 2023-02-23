WORLD VIEW: Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow West Bank raid; IS alive and killing in Syria, Ukraine War after One Year, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow West Bank raid; IS alive and killing in Syria, Ukraine War after One Year, More By . - February 23, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireGaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raidTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave early Thursday after a…Read MoreIn Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie aheadFor Russia, it’s been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce…Read MoreMore bodies found in China mine collapse, 48 remain missingALXA LEAGUE, China (AP) — Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers dug through tons of earth and rubble for 48 people missing after a landslide…Read MoreCalifornia may get slammed by brutal storm front sweeping USPIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A brutal winter storm that trapped drivers on icy roads, blacked out hundreds of thousands of homes, grounded airplanes…Read MoreUS mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decadeWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. mass killings linked to extremism over the past decade was at least three times higher than the total…Read MoreIS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a yearBEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has carried out its deadliest attacks in more than a year, killing dozens of civilians and security…Read MoreTrending NowR. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets ‘life’ sentenceCHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge will sentence R. Kelly for his Chicago convictions of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex on…Read MoreWeinstein faces a 2nd long sentence in LA rape convictionLOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein could see the long prison term he is already serving nearly doubled at his California sentencing,…Read MoreWinner comes forward to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpotAUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the fourth largest in U.S. history — has come forward to collect…Read More - Advertisement -