Sep 27, 2021
- Germany embarks on a search for a new government after the Social Democrats edge out outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center bloc
- Investigators search for the cause of an Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed 3
- Democratic leaders trim back President Biden’s $3.5 trillion package to win back lawmakers
- Power cuts in Iraq become a symbol of endemic corruption
- Democrats promise of education investments described as the most comprehensive in decades
- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Milley becomes entangled in politically charge issues
- Deported Haitians arrive in an often unfriendly homeland for the first time in years.
- U.N. unlikely to take meaningful action against Myanmar’s new military rulers because they have Russian, Chinese support
- US officials say there’s enough COVID-19 vaccines to offer booster shots to young children
- “Moulin Rouge, the Musical” wins the best new musical Tony award
The Rundown
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction…Read More
JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal investigators are seeking the cause of an Amtrak train derailment near a switch on tracks in the middle of vast farmland in far northern Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized over the weekend. …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a consequential week for President Joe Biden’s agenda , as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a f…Read More
BAGHDAD (AP) — In the Baghdad suburb of Sadr City, glossy election campaign posters are plastered alongside jungles of sagging electrical wires lining the alleyway to Abu Ammar’s home. But his mind is far from Iraq’s Oct. …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrats push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan , they’re promising historic investments across the arc of an education — from early childhood to college and beyond — in what advocates describe as t…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Mon PMs; WX208-209 Gen. Mark Milley has been the target of more political intrigue and debate in two years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff …Read More
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Deported from the United States, Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince, a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one he’…Read More
BANGKOK (AP) — In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations fo…Read More
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both quali…Read More