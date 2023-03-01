WORLD VIEW: Greece head-on train crash kills and injures dozens, New Calif. storm, Kobe Bryant lawsuit, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Greece head-on train crash kills and injures dozens, New Calif. storm, Kobe Bryant lawsuit, More By . - March 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireHead-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85TEMPE, Greece (AP) — A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from vacation, collided at high speed with an oncoming…Read MoreAs court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnectWASHINGTON (AP) — Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated…Read MoreCalifornia, beleaguered by earlier storms, gets fresh snowRUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Fresh snow fell in the California mountains on Wednesday, adding to a staggering total that had blocked roads…Read MoreNigeria’s Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential voteABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians awoke to a new president Wednesday, with ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared the winner of the…Read MoreChicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoffCHICAGO (AP) — Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters on Tuesday denied…Read MoreWhat to know about Alex Murdaugh’s murder trialAlex Murdaugh’s family long dominated the legal scene in his small South Carolina county but for the past six weeks, Murdaugh has been on…Read MoreTrending NowKobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 millionLOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the…Read MoreChilean circus has fought LGBTQ discrimination for 54 yearsSANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The transformation begins as night falls on a semi-desert esplanade on the outskirts of Chile’s capital, with Arturo,…Read More“A little scary:” Iditarod begins with smallest field everANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The second half-century for the world’s most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. Only 33 mushers…Read More - Advertisement -