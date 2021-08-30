Aug. 30, 2021

  • Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities after making landfall on the same date that Hurricane Katrina hit the state 16 years ago.
  • Residents in low-income neighborhoods are hunkering down in their homes because they don’t have money for gas to flee the devastating storm.
  • In Afghanistan, rockets apparently aimed at Kabul’s international airport have struck a nearby neighborhood. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that did not halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off and landing.
  • Meanwhile, Ed Asner, who played Lou Grant in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died.
  • Authorities order evacuations as wildfire threatens Lake Tahoe
  • Israel’s defense minister has held talks with the Palestinian president
  • Watchdog says North Korea appears to have restarted its main nuclear reactor

The Rundown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that was still unfolding and promised more destruction….Read More

Robert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana’s capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. The 27-year-old had spent anxious days w…Read More

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses say rockets have struck a neighborhood near Kabul’s international airport amid the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The rockets struck Monday morning in Kabul’s Salim…Read More

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Mohammed Jan Sultani had clutched his national Taekwondo championship certificates as he waded through the multitudes pushing to get into Kabul airport late last week. The 25-year-old at…Read More

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin as a two-week old blaze encroached on the threatened mountain towns surrounding glimmering Lake Tahoe. …Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister held talks late Sunday with the Palestinian president in the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years, officials …Read More

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as th…Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is embarking on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. …Read More

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “Th…Read More

