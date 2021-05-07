March 19, 2021

Alternate text

AP Morning Wire

The Associated Press

 

The Rundown

I'm an image

NEW DELHI (AP) — With coronavirus cases still surging to record levels, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing pressure to impose a harsh nationwide lockdown amid a debate whether restrictions imposed by individual states are enough……Read More

I'm an image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point, preparing to dump Rep… …Read More

I'm an image

WASHINGTON (AP) — With viral cases declining, consumers spending again and more businesses easing restrictions, America’s employers likely delivered another month of robust hiring in April, reinforcing the economy’s steady rebound from the pandemic r…Read More

I'm an image

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to expand and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31 as the coronavirus continues spreading and uncertainty grows about safely holding the Olympics just 11 weeks away… …Read More

I'm an image

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said….Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Conservatives last week gobbled up a false news story claiming President Joe Biden planned to ration red meat. Colorado Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert sug…Read More

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — On the list of things not to do during a pandemic, holding big international gatherings is close to the top. But European Union leaders and their l…Read More

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers marched late Thursday toward advancing a sweeping elections bill that would put America’s biggest red state closer to imposi…Read More

Jason Statham says very, very little in his new film. The English actor must have only need to memorize about three pages of dialogue. But, as always, he’s very expressive …Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR