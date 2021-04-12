Iran blames Israel for a sabotage attack on a nuclear facility and vows revenge.
In the U.S., the prosecution case nears its end in the trial of a former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
It’s been 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel in space.
And the AP offers a look at how the portrayal of Prince Philip in the Netflix drama “The Crown” compares with the real man, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday.
Also:
- U.S. colleges weigh how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine
- Top Chinese official admits China’s vaccines have low effectiveness
- Chilly weather doesn’t dampen Britons’ joy at lockdown easing
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has blamed Israel for sabotage attack at underground Natanz nuclear facility. Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment Monday, warning Iran……Read More
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jay Copan doesn’t hide his disregard for the modern Republican Party. A solid Republican voter for the past four decades, the 69-year-old quickly regretted casting his…..Read More
MOSCOW (AP) — Crushed into the pilot’s seat by heavy G-forces, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin saw flames outside his spacecraft and prepared to die. His voice broke the tense silence at groun…Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd ‘s death enters its third week Monday, with the state nearing the end of a case built on searing w…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “The Crown,” a dishy naval officer captures the heart of a future queen. But he chafes at playing royal second fiddle and crosses the boundaries of decorum and, maybe,….Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether th…Read More
LONDON (AP) — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as well-wishers continued to leave floral t…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country’s top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the governm…Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees gathered by the Ganges River for special prayers Monday, many of them flouting social distancing practices as the coronav…Read More