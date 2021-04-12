Iran blames Israel for a sabotage attack on a nuclear facility and vows revenge.

In the U.S., the prosecution case nears its end in the trial of a former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

It’s been 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel in space.

And the AP offers a look at how the portrayal of Prince Philip in the Netflix drama “The Crown” compares with the real man, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday.