May 17, 2021
Here’s the news to start the week.
- As the fourth war between Israel and Hamas enters its second week, the Israeli military has unleashed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip targeting militant tunnels and the homes of alleged Hamas commanders.
- Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began. Meanwhile, the AP’s top editor is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media.
- And in Afghanistan, interpreters and other civilians who served the U.S. and NATO fear Taliban reprisals with the looming withdrawal of troops from their country after two decades of war.
Also today
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Denmark for talks on climate change, Arctic policy and Russia
- A dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope for India
- Sanofi-GSK reports success in virus vaccine, after earlier setback
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders….Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press’ top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, …Read More
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For Mon PMs; XMZ501-516; video (blv LON is filing the video); Spotlight He served as an interpreter alongside U.S. soldiers on hundreds of patrols and dozens of firefights in eastern Afghanistan, earning a g…Read More
BENGALURU, India (AP) — For the first time in months, Izhaar Hussain Shaikh is feeling somewhat optimistic. The 30-year-old ambulance driver in India’s metropolis of Mumbai has been working tirelessly ever since the city became the e…Read More
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (AP) — Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. A name popped up that stopped her cold. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Denmark for talks on climate change, Arctic policy and Russia as calls grow for the Biden admin…Read More
PARIS (AP) — Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline’s potential COVID-19 vaccine triggered strong immune responses in all adult age groups in preliminary trials, boosting optimism …Read More
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. Retired cattle rancher Dexter…Read More
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Pounding beats? Check. Uplifting lyrics? Check. Huge, backlit white wings? Check. After last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was canceled a…Read More