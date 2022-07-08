WORLD VIEW: Japan Ex-PM Murdered, G-20 Struggles with Ukraine Unity, Actor James Caan Dies, More

NARA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday…Read More
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world’s richest and largest developing nations struggled to find common ground Friday over Russia’s war in Ukraine and how to deal with…Read More
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — She had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began. It was afternoon, a residential neighborhood, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life…Read More
MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in…Read More
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese capital Beijing appears to have backed off a plan to launch a vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly…Read More
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper…Read More
Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day in a call with executives Thursday during a briefing that aimed to shed more light on the company’s fake and bot accounts as it tussles with…Read More
SAN DIEGO (AP) — One note submitted to the federal judge sentencing a 38-year-old California woman for embezzlement claimed that a biopsy had revealed “cancerous cells” in her uterus. Another…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous…Read More