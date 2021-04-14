April 14, 2021
AP Morning Wire
Good morning from Warsaw. President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign hit a snag when regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. But the White House says it shows that safety is being put first.
Prosecutors expect to decide whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.
Meanwhile, Biden is to lay out his vision for a way forward in Afghanistan after officials said troops would be withdrawn by Sept. 11.
And an AP investigation shows that an aggressive Israeli settlement spree during the Trump era pushed deeper into the occupied West Bank, creating difficulties for Biden.
Also this morning:
- The postponed Tokyo Olympics open in 100 days amid uncertainty
- Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy”
- One of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen in England
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign hit a snag when federal regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. But the White House……Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that coun…Read More
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis subu…Read More
LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation betwee…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo pitched itself as “a safe pair of hands” when it was awarded the Olympics 7 1/2 years ago. “The certainty was a crucial factor,” Craig Reedie, an IOC vice president at the….Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
EFRAT, West Bank (AP) — An aggressive Israeli settlement spree of over 9,000 homes during the Trump era pushed deeper into the occupied West Bank than ever before, accordin…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — rio…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, wit…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England. Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclo…Read More