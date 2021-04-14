Good morning from Warsaw. President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign hit a snag when regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. But the White House says it shows that safety is being put first.

Prosecutors expect to decide whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

Meanwhile, Biden is to lay out his vision for a way forward in Afghanistan after officials said troops would be withdrawn by Sept. 11.

And an AP investigation shows that an aggressive Israeli settlement spree during the Trump era pushed deeper into the occupied West Bank, creating difficulties for Biden.

Also this morning:

The postponed Tokyo Olympics open in 100 days amid uncertainty

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy”

One of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen in England

VANESSA GERA

The Associated Press

Warsaw, Poland