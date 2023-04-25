WORLD VIEW: Joe Biden to Seek ReElection, Fighting in Sudan Abates, Russian Exports Continue Despite Sanctions, More

- US President Joe Biden said he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest US president ever, another four years in office.
- Donald Trump goes to trial in a civil lawsuit where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Jury selection is expected to begin in Manhattan federal court, where the former Elle magazine advice columnist is also accusing Trump of defamation.
- Fox News and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role. Meanwhile, CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter adding he was “stunned” by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.
- Fighting in Sudan abated overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a 72-hour truce. Tens of thousands of people, including Sudanese and citizens from neighboring countries, have fled in the past few days to Egypt, Chad and South Sudan. Foreign governments have been working to bring their nationals to safety.
- Ukrainian forces based on the western side of the River Dnipro are frequently carrying out raids on the eastern bank near the city of Kherson to try to dislodge Russian troops, a regional official said. Ukraine is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive to try to recapture more territory. Follow the latest updates from the war in Ukraine.
- Britain’s Prince William settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper arm in 2020 for a “very large sum” after a secret deal struck with Buckingham Palace, lawyers for the heir’s brother Prince Harry said in court documents.
- Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week in a fractious and uncertain mood, overshadowed by a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948.