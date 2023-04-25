WORLD VIEW: Joe Biden to Seek ReElection, Fighting in Sudan Abates, Russian Exports Continue Despite Sanctions, More

Global diesel margins have slumped by about half since February, dragging on refiners’ profits, as Russian exports continue despite sanctions, helping output from China and India reach all-time highs in March.

First Republic Bank shares sank more than 20% after the closing bell on Monday as it said deposits plunged by more than $100 billion in the first quarter and it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet. The deposit slump overshadowed profits that beat expectations.

UBS has set aside more money to draw a line under its involvement in toxic mortgages, halving its first-quarter profit as it prepares to swallow fallen rival Credit Suisse. UBS's stock opened down 4.6%.

The world's top central banks will reduce the frequency of their dollar operations with the US Federal Reserve from May 1 after volatility in financial markets receded, the banks said in a joint statement. The European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank have been conducting daily dollar swaps with the Fed.

Britain's government borrowed less than predicted in the financial year that ended in March, according to data which showed finance minister Jeremy Hunt may be able to adopt a less austere stance ahead of the next general election.