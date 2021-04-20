Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. With the verdict looming, more than 3,000 National Guard soldiers join police and other law enforcement personnel in the city in case trouble breaks out. Meanwhile, concrete barriers, chain-link fences and barbed wire also surround parts of the downtown.

In the United Kingdom, the death of Prince Philip comes as a reminder that the long reign of his widow, Queen Elizabeth II, is firmly in its twilight.

Meanwhile, experts with the European drug regulator prepare to present findings of their investigation into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S.

Also this morning:

A German seaside rehabilitation center which has operated since the 18th century is now treating COVID-19 patients

Hungary’s impoverished Roma children struggle with remote learning

Oldest living American dies in North Carolina at 115 … or 116?

VANESSA GERA

The Associated Press

Warsaw, Poland