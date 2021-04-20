April 20, 2021
Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. With the verdict looming, more than 3,000 National Guard soldiers join police and other law enforcement personnel in the city in case trouble breaks out. Meanwhile, concrete barriers, chain-link fences and barbed wire also surround parts of the downtown.
In the United Kingdom, the death of Prince Philip comes as a reminder that the long reign of his widow, Queen Elizabeth II, is firmly in its twilight.
Meanwhile, experts with the European drug regulator prepare to present findings of their investigation into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S.
Also this morning:
- A German seaside rehabilitation center which has operated since the 18th century is now treating COVID-19 patients
- Hungary’s impoverished Roma children struggle with remote learning
- Oldest living American dies in North Carolina at 115 … or 116?
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still……Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Just outside the entrance to Smile Orthodontics, in a Minneapolis neighborhood of craft breweries and trendy shops, two soldiers in jungle camouflage and body armor were on… …Read More
LONDON (AP) — Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present the conclusions of their investigation later on Tuesday into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson… …Read More
LONDON (AP) — Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in coming months, the celebrations marking……Read More
HEILIGENDAMM, Germany (AP) — Simone Ravera rolls up her trousers, slips off her shoes and socks, then gingerly steps into the chilly waters of the Baltic Sea. The 50-year-old rheumatology… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the last days of his life, former Vice President Walter Mondale received a steady stream of phone calls of appreciation. Former Presidents Jimmy Ca…Read More
A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child’s hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher…Read More
BODVASZILAS, Hungary (AP) — Mihaly Horvath, a 12-year-old in a village in northeastern Hungary, can’t wait for his school to reopen. As a devastating COVID-19 surge swep…Read More
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton, got married at 14 and went on to become the oldest living American with more than 120 great-gre…Read More