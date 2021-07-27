Jul 27, 2021
The Associated Press
The Rundown
PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Moore breathed heavily, his face slick with nervous sweat. He held a cellphone with a photo of a man splayed on the floor; the man appeared dead, his shirt torn apart and his pants wet….Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the bui…Read More
HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday. The Hong Kong High Court handed down the verdict in the case…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the Israeli military of carrying attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war against the Hamas militant group in May. The international…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of North and South Korea restored suspended communication channels between them and agreed to improve ties, both governments said Tuesday, amid a 2 ½ year-stalemate in U.S.-led…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
TOKYO (AP) — Alaska is renowned for its majestic natural beauty. The snowy peaks. The glistening glaciers. The sparkling fjords. An Arctic paradise, for sure. Swimming? That’…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States served notice Monday that it will keep existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the s…Read More
HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian experts say an unusually large meteor was visible over large parts of southern Scandinavia and illuminated southeast Norway with a powerful flash of…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — The greatest gymnast of all time must rally Team USA for the Americans to win their third consecutive gold medal. Simone Biles and her squad trail the team repr…Read More