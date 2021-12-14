Dec 14, 2021
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard were spreading across tornado-damaged areas of Kentucky to assist with recovery tasks ranging from replacing thousands of damaged utility poles to delivering bottles of…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the a…Read More
Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the country’s midsection. To prove they were in their “safe space” with the storm approaching Fri…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Tuesday marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched thin hospitals and left people dying while waiting for beds. …Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Friday marks 10 years since Kim Jong Un, the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, took power after his father’s sudden heart attack. Initially considered inexperienced, Kim quickly showed his ruthless …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be rem…Read More
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military buildup near Ukraine has raised fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow might invade its neighbor. The tensions over Ukraine come amid a new…Read More
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A line from a speech given from the U.S. Senate floor before rioters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the …Read More
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — As Miss America turns 100, a major question remains unanswered: Is she still relevant? The glitzy competition was born from a 1921 Atlantic City bea…Read More