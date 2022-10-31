WORLD VIEW: Lula Wins in Brazil, 141 Die in India Bridge Collapse, S.Korea Probes Halloween Tragedy, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Lula Wins in Brazil, 141 Die in India Bridge Collapse, S.Korea Probes Halloween Tragedy, More By . - October 31, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesBrazil’s Lula to reclaim presidency after beating BolsonaroSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at…Read MoreSuspension bridge collapse kills at least 141 in IndiaMORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed…Read MoreSouth Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mournsSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during…Read MoreEditor SelectionsBarrage of Russian strikes hits key Ukrainian infrastructureKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other…Read MorePoll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s top election official surveyed about 20 poll workers gathered in a classroom in a city building…Read MoreSupreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissionsWASHINGTON (AP) — The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the…Read MoreCross SectionAP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for VolsTennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2…Read MoreRodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the…Read More‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again“ Black Adam ,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in…Read More - Advertisement -