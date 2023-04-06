WORLD VIEW: , Macron and Von der Leyen in meetings with Chinese leaders, Iranian, Saudi envoys met to restore diplomatic ties, More

Banking sector turmoil has not dented demand for equities. Hopes that the Federal Reserve and others could soon pause the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in decades has supported stocks even as sentiment more generally has been rattled by the failures of two US lenders and Credit Suisse’s merger with UBS. But under the surface, bad omens for world stocks are building .

In Germany, complaints from consumers about banks and other financial firms rose by a fifth last year, official data shows, as regulators flex their muscles to shore up trust in the sector. The record number of developing nations at risk of a debt crisis will be high on the agenda next week when central bankers, finance ministers and political leaders convene for the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund spring meetings. Here is a look at countries facing a debt crisis.

OpenAI plans to present measures to Italian authorities to remedy concerns that led to a ban of its ChatGPT chatbot in Italy, the country's data protection authorities said. The Italian agency accused OpenAI of failing to check the age of users and the "absence of any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data" to "train" the chatbot. Britain will investigate Amazon.com's anticipated takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot, the country's competition regulator said. The e-commerce giant's planned $1.7 billion acquisition, aimed at expanding its stable of smart home devices, is already being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission.