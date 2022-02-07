- French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold talks in Moscow in a bid to to help de-escalate the tense situation around Ukraine.
- There is lots of news from the Olympics in Beijing including Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai saying that her allegation of sexual assault by a top official was a “big misunderstanding” in an interview that appeared controlled.
- U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin quickly bombed out in the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom event.
- In politics, the U.S. congressional committee investigating events on Jan. 6 is awaiting confirmation from Ivanka Trump that she will tell them what she knows about her father’s actions that day.
- Spotify’s CEO defends keeping controversial podcasts by Joe Rogan
- Some Israeli and Palestinian figures propose a two-state confederation
- Industrial chic is on display at the Olympics’ Big Air run
