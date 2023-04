Most Wall Street banks are likely to report lower quarterly earnings and face a dour outlook for the rest of the year, with last month’s regional banking crisis and a slowing economy expected to hurt profitability. Earnings per share for the six biggest US banks are expected to be down about 10% from a year earlier.

Trade talks between India and Britain have not been suspended and will continue this year, three officials said in response to a report saying India had "disengaged" from the talks after London failed to condemn Sikh separatists.

US stock index futures were mixed as traders returned from Easter break to risks that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates after jobs data highlighted a strong labor market. Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 led modest losses, with shares of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft slipping in early premarket trade.

Global shipments of personal computers fell by 29% in the first quarter of 2023 due to weak demand, excess inventory and a deteriorating macroeconomic climate, with Apple taking the largest hit, market research firm IDC said.

Japan's new central-bank governor Kazuo Ueda faces a bumpy road as slowing global growth clouds prospects for a sustained pickup in inflation and wages, a prerequisite for phasing out his predecessor's controversial monetary stimulus. Here are Ueda's possible next steps.