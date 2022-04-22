WORLD VIEW: Mariupol Mass Grave?, More RockThrowing in Jerusalem, Musk’s Twitter Bid, More

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — Officials in Shanghai promised Friday to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade as they try to revive the local economy while millions of…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an election-year message for frustrated voters: At least he’s trying. For those who think he isn’t doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion,…Read More
PARIS (AP) — As France elects a president, Paris-based artist Vincent Aïtzegagh is going to ground, escaping to a bucolic village to avoid what for him — and millions of other left-wing French voters…Read More
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious winds in the Southwest after a brief reprieve allowed them to attack flames from the air for the first time in days as a…Read More
Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media…Read More
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International…Read More