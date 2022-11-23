WORLD VIEW: Mass Murder at Walmart, Rus Bomb Ukraine Maternity Hospital, Trump Taxes to Congress, WC Upset-Saudis Down Argentina

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Mass Murder at Walmart, Rus Bomb Ukraine Maternity Hospital, Trump Taxes to Congress, WC Upset-Saudis Down Argentina By . - November 23, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesPolice: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shootingCHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful…Read MoreDefense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinaryCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a…Read MoreSupreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to CongressWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax…Read More Editor SelectionsStrike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newbornKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby,…Read MoreWorkers protest, beaten at virus-hit Chinese iPhone factoryBEIJING (AP) — Employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes…Read MoreTwin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding severalJERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing one…Read MoreCross SectionGathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy ThanksgivingFor families who settled for smaller gatherings and remote blessings during the height of the pandemic, this Thanksgiving looks…Read MoreAP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 3Highlights from the third day of the World Cup in Qatar on…Read MoreMan United owners prepared to sell Premier League clubDOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United’s American owners confirmed Tuesday they would consider putting the Premier League club up…Read More - Advertisement -