WORLD VIEW: Missile Blitz on Kyiv, Imran Khan Arrested, Sudan Refugees, More

- Russian cruise missiles exploded in the air over Kyiv and tanks and soldiers assembled in Red Square for a military parade, as Moscow marked the anniversary of victory over the Nazis with a new attack on Ukraine.
- Wagner mercenary forces have not yet received the ammunition promised by Moscow, said the head of the group Yevgeny Prigozhin. He added that he did not want to “spoil” Russia’s big Victory Day parade, and would reveal more details afterwards.
- Vladimir Putin said a “real war” was again being waged against Russia, as Ukraine’s envoy to Japan asked leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations to condemn any threat to use nuclear weapons and vow “decisive action” against such a move.
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the military, his aide said. Khan was taken into custody at a court in Islamabad in a corruption case, local broadcaster Geo TV reported.
- The battles between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted in the capital Khartoum have deepened the crisis in Africa and unleashed a humanitarian disaster that could not have come at a worse time. How big is the aid crisis caused by the Sudan fighting?
- Israel killed three Islamic Jihad commanders and 10 civilians in surprise airstrikes in Gaza, Palestinian officials said, drawing threats of reprisals from the faction and censure from Egypt, which has mediated past ceasefires in the enclave. Everything you need to know about Islamic Jihad.
- More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in east Democratic of Congo where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said, as shaken survivors waited for food aid.
- A case brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to ban the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide will be heard next week by a panel of three deeply conservative judges hostile to abortion rights, a federal appeals court revealed. US state abortion legislation to watch in 2023
Why eastern Europe’s grain producers face a perfect storm
An employee shovels corn at a grain storage in a farm, in Timar, Hungary April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
When global grain prices started falling last year after a spike in the first months of the war in Ukraine, Poland’s then agriculture minister urged farmers to hang onto their harvests in the hope of a rebound and better returns.
The bet backfired badly for some.
- Grain producers in eastern Europe have been hard hit as a jump in exports from Brazil and Russia helped to drive global grain prices lower while the EU opened its borders to tariff-free Ukrainian grain imports in a show of solidarity after Russia blocked the country’s Black Sea ports.
How to build a giant? Sauropod dinosaurs did it 36 different ways
Museum visitors walk beneath the skeleton of Patagotitan mayorum as it goes on display at Natural History Museum in London, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Sauropods, those familiar plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks, long tails and four pillar-like legs, were the biggest land animals in Earth’s history, reaching 100-120 feet (30-36 meters) long and weighing as much as a tractor-trailer.
A new study has calculated for the first time the number of different sauropod lineages that achieved whopping proportions – 36 of them in a span of about 100 million years bridging the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.